New Delhi, August 28: The BMW X5 2025 edition has been launched in India at INR 1.01 crore (ex-showroom). The luxury SUV is introduced in petrol and diesel variants and retains the bold and commanding look of the series. The 2025 BMW X5 series, including BMW XDrive40i, BMW X5 xDrive30d, and their M Sports Pro variants, has been updated with prices starting from INR 1.02 crore. The new car comes with a few cosmetic upgrades and the inclusion of new features.

The 2025 BMW X5 brings new exterior and interior features that resulted in an increase in price. Most notably, it now comes with matrix adaptive LED headlights and L-shaped 3D lamps. The M Sport Pro package includes high-gloss black paint on the Kidney Grille, tailpipe and air breather trims. The variants that support this package will include M Sport exhaust, brakes, and red callipers. Nissan R35 GT-R ‘Godzilla’ Production Stopped After 18 Years and 48,000 Units; Know Key Details About Legendary High-Performance Sports Car.

2025 BMW X5 Price Updates Across All Variants

BMW X5 xDrive40i old price was INR 97,80,000, which has increased with updates to INR 1,00,30,000. The BMW X5 xDrive30d price is now up from INR 99,80,000 to INR 1,02,30,000. On the other hand, the xDrive40i M Sports Pro variant is available at INR 1,13,00,000, up from the previous INR 1,10,50,000. The xDrive30d is now available at INR 1,15,00,000, higher than the previous price of INR 1,12,50,000.

2025 BMW X5 Powertrain, Features, Upgrades

The 2025 BMW X5 is available in six different colour options and comes with a 3.0-litre turbocharged engine generating up to 374 bhp power and 520 Nm of torque. The BMW xDrive30d with diesel variant comes with a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine capable of achieving 286 bhp and 650 Nm of peak torque. The models' engines are mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Renault Kiger Facelift Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About Latest Compact SUV Launched in India.

The 2025 BMW X5 SUV includes various interior features such as a 14.9-inch infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a four-zone auto-climate control system. It offers a panoramic sunroof, a Harmon Kardon speaker system for a surround sound effect, electronically-adjusted seats and more. The luxury SUV also adds a new Off-Road package by offering Sand, Rocks, Snow, and Gravel driving modes for a smoother driving experience. The customers also get adaptive air suspension.

