Mumbai, Oct 12 (PTI) Global financial services provider BNY Mellon plans to convert its corporate vehicles fleet into electric in India by 2025.

The company has a total fleet of 700 diesel-powered Multi-Purpose Vehicles (MPVs).

Also Read | Odisha Cyclone Rumours: IMD Advises People To Not Pay Heed to Rumours of Possible Cyclonic Storm in the Coastal State.

In the first phase of the project, BNY Mellon has unveiled a fleet of 20 Electric Vehicles (EVs) on its company premises in Pune on a pilot basis. They are likely to make 30,000 trips and are expected to save over 99,000 kilograms of carbon emissions annually, according to a release.

These MPV style cars have a range of 500 kilometres on a single charge and will primarily be used as part of the company's employee transportation programme in Pune and Chennai.

Also Read | Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Platform To Power Meta Quest Pro VR Headset.

BNY Mellon said the plan is to eventually replace a large part of the current diesel-powered fleet across India.

"We are continuously looking to implement sustainable solutions across the value chain. Our intention is to electrify our entire corporate fleet by the end of 2025," said Nitin Chandel, Managing Director and Head at BNY Mellon Technology, India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)