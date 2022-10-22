Thane, Oct 22 (PTI) The body of an unidentified man in his mid-forties was found in Kalwa creek in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday, a civic official said.

Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant told PTI the body was found at 3:30pm near the site of a new bridge being built over the waterbody.

Kalwa police station has registered a case and are probing further, another official said.

