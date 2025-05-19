Mumbai, May 19 (PTI) Deep-tech startup BonV Aero on Monday announced the launch of a new range of modular drone pods to enhance logistics in some of the country's most challenging and hard-to-reach regions.

These drone utility pods have been designed to support key sectors like healthcare, defence, emergency relief, and environmental protection, where conventional delivery methods often fail to meet demands, the Bhubaneswar-based company said.

The company's drone pods are being designed for a range of applications, from cold-chain logistics for medical supplies to safe transportation of sensitive equipment, food, and other essential goods, it added.

In pilot tests in Uttarakhand, it has been seen that drone delivery can reduce vaccine delivery times from nearly five hours by road to under an hour, providing a faster, more reliable alternative, the company said.

"Our systems are built to address practical needs. We aim to deliver reliable solutions to regions where traditional logistics simply can't keep up," said Satyabrata Satapathy, co-founder and CEO of BonV Aero.

The pods are also being configured for use in high-risk and remote areas, including military zones and areas impacted by natural disasters. Their quick deployment capabilities ensure that critical supplies reach their destination faster, without the constraints of road access or difficult terrain.

In response to the rise in environmental challenges, such as forest fires and extreme weather, BonV Aero said its drone systems will be capable of quick action. The pods will support aerial fire suppression and real-time monitoring, with modular capabilities that allow for precise payload delivery, even in areas where landing isn't an option.

Additionally, tethered pods will provide continuous surveillance or communication for extended periods, enhancing operational capacity, it said.

"As logistics demands continue to evolve, our focus is on developing adaptable solutions that can be rapidly deployed in any situation. Whether it's delivering medical supplies or transporting mission-critical materials, our drone pods will ensure that operations run smoothly and efficiently," said Gaurav Achha, co-founder and co-CEO of BonV Aero.

