Gangtok, Jun 23 (PTI) The Sikkim government has notified the establishment of a state boxing academy named after Jas Lal Pradhan, an Arjuna awardee boxer who had won the gold medal in the 1982 Asian Games, officials said.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang recently announced the setting up of the Jas Lal Pradhan State Boxing Academy.

Also Read | Monsoon 2023 in India: Conditions Favourable for Monsoon's Further Advance, Very Heavy Rainfall in East, Northwest Soon, Says IMD.

Boxing has emerged as a popular game in Sikkim and the state government has established the academy to promote it further, according to the notification.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)