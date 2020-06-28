Malkangiri (Odisha), Jun 28 (PTI) A 10-year-old boy has been killed by a crocodile in a reservoir in Odisha's Malkangiri district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened when two school students from Jholaguda Operate Colony in Chitrakonda went to the reservoir on Sileru river for a bath on Saturday afternoon, a police officer said.

Also Read | Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Nagaland, Sikkim and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of June 28, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in.

One of the boys, Kailash Majhi, was dragged into the water by a crocodile, he said.

Some locals later found his mutilated body floating on the reservoir, the officer said.

Also Read | Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Singam White, Assam Kuil Super, Assam Future Loving on June 28, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com.

Villagers claimed they had recently sighted three crocodiles in the reservoir which had attacked goats and cows that went near the water body, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)