New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) The Women Empowerment Vertical of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry has unveiled an initiative to enable women to take a leadership position in technology especially AI with a focus on creating a sustainable global economy.

WE WISE – Women in Innovation, Science and Entrepreneurship -- initiative was launched during the ongoing BRICS Women Business Alliance Annual Plenary Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, a release said.

BRICS CCI WE also entered into an MoU with the WBA Brazilian Chapter to promote sustainable economic development for women and achieving gender equity.

"A global initiative, BRICS CCI WE WISE brings together mentors, experts and innovators from around the world, to build a knowledge repository and a collaborative community that uplifts women fostering inclusive economic growth and sustainable innovation, across the BRICS+ nations", said Ruby Sinha, President, BRICS CCI WE and Programme Lead, BRICS CCI WE WISE.

The initiative aims to break barriers and bring together global visionaries and changemakers who are committed to reshaping the innovation landscape through the lens of inclusion, she said.

With its multi-dimensional approach and international partnerships, the platform is poised to become a catalyst for lasting change, enabling women to lead with purpose, power and progress across the BRICS+ economies, Sinha said.

