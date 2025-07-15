New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd's arm BuzzWorks has started a new co-working centre, covering 50,000 sq ft of office space, in Hyderabad to meet the rising demand for managed flexible workspaces from corporates.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company informed that BuzzWorks, the managed and flexible offices arm of Brigade Group, has launched a new centre at Mindspace Business Park, HITEC City, Hyderabad, spanning over 50,000 square feet.

This centre will add 1,000 seats to its existing desk bank.

Brigade Group, one of the leading real estate firms in the country, entered the flexible office space segment with the launch of BuzzWorks in 2019.

BuzzWorks provides managed, customisable workspaces through two models -- built-to-suit solutions for enterprises with specific design and operational needs, and ready-to-occupy offices for businesses.

