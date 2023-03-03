Kolkata, Mar 3 (PTI) The BSE is planning to reintroduce its Sensex-30 derivatives and is in the process of collecting feedback from members, the MD and CEO of the premier bourse, Sundararaman Ramamurthy, said on Friday.

The Sensex-30 derivatives products (options and futures), which were launched in 2000, had failed to generate much interest among investors compared to the rival exchange's Nifty-50 derivatives.

Also Read | Adenovirus: Dos and Don’ts for Preventing the Respiratory Infection That Caused Death of 12 Children in West Bengal.

"We are trying to reintroduce Sensex-30 derivatives, and have started the consultation process by taking the feedback of market participants," Ramamurthy said at an Assocham-organised event here.

"The feedback will help us in understanding what improvements could be made to the Sensex-30 derivatives products to make those more attractive to investors," he said.

Also Read | What Is Adenovirus? Seven Children Die of Respiratory Infection in West Bengal; Know Symptoms, Causes, Treatment and Preventive Measures of Flu-Like Illness.

The Sensex-30 derivatives is made up of 30 of the largest and most actively traded companies on the BSE.

The top BSE official, however, did not give a timeframe for the relaunch.

Ramamurthy, who assumed charge in January, also pointed out that the Sensex-30 derivatives is similar yet different to the Nifty-50.

"When you have two different but similar products... there could be interplay between the products, and trading strategies evolve, helping the marketplace in growing," he said.

Ramamurthy said he is striving to make the BSE a "vibrant" exchange, and exploring ways to benefit investors.

"The exchange wants to offer safer products, and the Sensex-30 derivatives happen to be among those... The capital market has to grow exponentially if the country has to move towards a USD 30-trillion economy by 2047," the BSE chief added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)