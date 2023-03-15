Coimbatore, Mar 15 (PTI) BuildNext, a technology enabled home builder as part of efforts to strengthen its presence would foray into Chennai, considered one of the major markets for real estate sector, a top official said here.

The firm, which commenced operations in 2015, has so far constructed 100 customised houses, majority of them in Kerala and five in Hyderabad.

The company has presence in Kochi, Coimbatore, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, co-founder Gopi Krishnan said.

Buildnext plays a major role in making such homes as per customers' requirements, he told reporters.

What started off as a building material superstore enabled by technology has now transformed itself into a branded home building solutions for majority of customers.

With already 250 projects in various stages, eight to 15 projects in each of these cities are in the pipeline, particularly high value, with Kerala and Coimbatore being major markets. The company would soon enter Chennai with its products, he added.

Buildnext has 11 virtual reality enabled centers in Kerala, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Coimbatore enabling people to have look before building it.

