New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The commerce ministry on Tuesday said the advance authorisation will be issued to flour millers and exporters of wheat aata that have tie-ups with flour millers as supporting manufacturers.

An advance authorisation scheme allows duty-free import of inputs, which have to be mandatorily used in products that are required to be exported within a specified time. They are not allowed to sell the products in the domestic market.

“The advance authorisation shall be issued to flour millers and exporters having tie up with flour millers as supporting manufacturer,” the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a public notice.

On May 13, India banned wheat exports in a bid to check high prices amid concerns about wheat output being hit by a scorching heat wave. In August, the government also prohibited exports of wheat flour, maida, semolina and wholemeal aata with a view to curbing rising prices.

However, Export-oriented units and those operating from special economic zones can export only wheat flour which is produced from imported wheat and not procured from the domestic market, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

However, the government later allowed exports of wheat flour under the advance authorisation scheme and by export-oriented units and firms in special economic zones.

