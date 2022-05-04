New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Hind Rectifiers Limited on Wednesday said it has bagged fresh work orders worth Rs 57.79 crore in April.

"We are pleased to inform you that Hind Rectifiers Limited has secured orders of Rs. 57.79 crores in the month of April 2022," it said in a BSE filing.

Hind Rectifiers is into developing, designing, manufacturing and marketing of power semiconductor, power electronic equipments and railway transportation equipment.

