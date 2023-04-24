New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Industrial and medical gases manufacturer INOX Air Products (INOXAP) on Monday said it has commissioned a 21.3 MWp Open Access captive solar power plant at Bangarmau in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh.

The INOXAP's first dedicated solar power plant is also the largest investment made by the company in renewable energy, a statement said.

The plant has been commissioned by one of India's leading solar energy power developers, Sunsure Energy.

Built with an investment of Rs 100 crore, this solar power plant will be supplying over 3.1 crore units of green power to INOXAP's units in Uttar Pradesh, enabling an offset of 28,000 tonnes of CO2 every year, for the next 25 years.

"With the commissioning of our first open access captive solar power plant in India, we have taken a giant step towards our net zero goals," Siddharth Jain, Managing Director - INOX Air Products, said in the statement.

*** Mahindra Bolero crosses 1 lakh sales mark in FY23 * Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday said its sports utility vehicle Bolero has crossed the one-lakh sales mark in FY2023.

Since its introduction in 2000, Bolero has sold over 14 lakh units.

"With over 1.4 million sales in total, Bolero has become more than just an SUV; it has become a household name in semi-urban and rural India. One lakh sales in FY 2023, a testament to the unwavering trust and loyalty of our cherished customers," Mahindra & Mahindra President (Automotive Sector) Veejay Nakra said in a statement.

Bolero Neo, launched in July 2021, has successfully extended the Bolero SUV brand to the new customer segments in tier 1 and urban markets, he added.

*** Continental to produce tyre pressure monitoring system for passenger cars at Bengaluru plant * Technology firm Continental on Monday said it has launched production of tyre pressure monitoring system for passenger cars at its Bengaluru plant.

In the next three years, the company aims to rapidly scale up the TPMS production capacity.

The current production will cater to the local market and in the next two years, the scope will be expanded to the export markets as well, Continental said in a statement.

TPMS measures the pressure, temperature, and detects the motion of the tyre from the inside of it, and transmits the information through radio frequency and the vehicle communication network to a display in the instrument cluster.

