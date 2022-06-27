New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Biscuits, snacks and confectionery manufacturer Parle Products on Monday announced the expansion of portfolio of its flagship brands Parle G and Kismi with two new offerings -- Parle G Oats & Berries and Parle G Kismi Cinnamon biscuits.

This is part of the company's effort to strengthen its foothold in the biscuit industry with innovative offerings at affordable rates to tap newer consumers, said a Parle Products statement.

"The product will fill the gap of an affordable health biscuit available for a price pack of Rs 10, thereby providing a healthy and inexpensive alternative for health-conscious consumers. Parle G Oats & Berries biscuits will continue the role of being the nationwide tea-time companion like Parle -G, by being an exciting and nourishing alternative," it said.

Parle Products Sr Category Head Mayank Shah said: "Consumers today think about health and wellness on a deeper level and are mindful of what they consume. While the healthy foods segment has seen a huge demand over the past two years, it largely caters to economically higher-class consumers. Sighting the deficit and the huge consumer need in this category, our Oats & Berries biscuits will be a trusted product for all conscious consumers." PTI KRH

