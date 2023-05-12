New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) PIX Transmissions Ltd on Friday posted a 23.46 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 19.10 crore during the March quarter, backed by higher income.

It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 15.47 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | UIDAI Launches Nation-Wide Drive To Update Aadhaar Operators on Policy Changes.

The consolidated income of the company increased 5.44 per cent to Rs 134.48 crore during January-March 2023 from Rs 127.53 crore a year ago.

Its total expenses also climbed 4.85 per cent to Rs 109.12 crore as against Rs 104.07 crore in the January-March period of FY22. PIX Transmissions Ltd is the leading manufacturer of belts and related mechanical power transmission products in India.

Also Read | Tej Pratap Yadav-Aishwarya Rai Divorce Case: Patna High Court Directs Family Court Hear the Case Afresh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)