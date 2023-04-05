New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday announced the appointment of Lawrence (Wong Chee Yoong) as Senior Director Human Resources (HR) for its semiconductor business.

He has 24 years of experience in the global semiconductor industry and will be responsible for hiring the best global talent and building the company's talent pipeline across multiple functions, Vedanta said in a statement.

"With his rich experience in leading the Human Resources function for some of the top global semiconductor companies, Lawrence will play a key role in helping attract top talent to India," David Reed, CEO of Vedanta-Foxconn Semiconductors Ltd, said.

