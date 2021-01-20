New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Nuberg EPC, a global project management company, on Wednesday said it has been awarded sulphuric acid plant project in Egypt.

The project, which was awarded during the pandemic, is owned by Sprea Misr, a leading chemicals and plastics manufacturer in Ramadan City, Egypt. Nuberg EPC will be the single-point solution company responsible from concept to commissioning of the project."The 500 TPD Sulphuric Acid Plant project will be based on the latest double contact double absorption (DCDA) process technology," the statment said.

The double contact process is used for the production of sulphuric acid in high concentrations that is required for industrial purposes. Nuberg Engineering Managing Director A K Tyagi said, "We are thankful to Sprea Misr for entrusting our turnkey project engineering capabilities and our EPC services and solutions with its sulphuric acid plant. We are excited to partner with them and strengthen our relationship even further." PTI

*

*

* Bonn Group expands premium Americana brand

* FMCG company Bonn on Wednesday announced to expand its premium range of biscuits under Americana brand, into thin biscuits.

The thin biscuits are available in two variants, superfood ingredients and regular biscuits, and will be available across the northern states.

After the pandemic, the demand of biscuit has increased and FMCG companies are developing new products with an emphasis on healthy ingredients to increase their market share and gain traction in the marketplace. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)