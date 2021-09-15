* New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said pace of change in digital era will accelerate economic growth between India and Africa.

In this digital era, the only constant is change, and the pace of change is accelerating economic growth between both the countries, Ficci said in a statement quoting the minister.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla Among Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2021.

Uday Shankar, president of FICCI, said digital transformation could be a game-changer for Africa.

Also Read | Humble Background Didn't Deter WrapCart Founders From Envisioning a Dream.

*

*

* ReNew Power helps India avoid 10 mt carbon emissions during 2020-21: Report

* ReNew Power has helped India avoid 10 million tonnes of carbon emissions during 2020-21, the company said in its recently released sustainability report.

The report for 2020-21 highlights ReNew Power's achievements across the three important pillars of environment, society and governance (ESG), the company said in a statement. During the reporting year, ReNew Power helped India avoid 0.5 per cent of its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

It has saved over 66,000 kilolitres of water by deploying robotic cleaning of solar panels. It also helped four lakh persons across more than 200 villages in nine states. ReNew's avoided emissions were over 200 times that of its scope 1 and 2 emissions.

*

*

* Indium Software adds Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, Rajesh Balaji to Advisory Board

* Indium Software, a digital engineering and gaming solutions provider, on Wednesday said former Cognizant executives, Ramkumar Ramamoorthy and Rajesh Balaji Ramachandran have been inducted as Investor-Advisors.

With over 100 active clients, Indium has grown its revenues by over 35 per cent CAGR in the past three years with a growing team of around 2,000 associates.

"We are excited to welcome Ramkumar and Rajesh Balaji as Investor-Advisors and look forward to benefiting from their decades of experience in shaping the world's most admired companies, navigating multiple structural shifts,” Indium co-founder and CEO Ram Sukumar said.

The company's next phase of accelerated growth will benefit from global best practices that these leaders bring to further strengthen its client-centric, high-quality technology solutions, he added.

Ramamoorthy and Rajesh Balaji recently founded Catalincs Partners LLP, with the goal of coaching and partnering with CXOs of exciting and promising technology companies. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)