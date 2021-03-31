New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Wine and spirits maker Pernod Ricard India on Wednesday announced to bear the COVID-19 vaccination costs for all its employees and their families and also covering the third-party staff.

The decision ensures the nationwide vaccination drive commencing April 1, 2021, for all people in the age group of 45 years and above, said Pernod Ricard India, a fully owned subsidiary of Pernod Ricard SA, in a statement.

Pernod Ricard India Chief Human Resources Officer Shrikant Lonikar said, "The vaccine rollout presents a ray of hope to normal life, and we are doing all we can to win this battle against the pandemic."

Facilitating a seamless COVID-19 vaccination cover for all employees, third-party staff, and their immediate family members is the company's first commitment to thank their efforts and keep them safe, it added.

* ASICS expands retail footprint in India with new store in Bengaluru

* Japanese sportswear brand ASICS has opened a new store in Bengaluru expanding its retail footprints in the southern part of the country.

Spread over a total retail space of 1,035 sq ft, ASICS new store at Orion Mall, Bengaluru, showcases brand's entire running and training collection alongside sports style and performance categories, the company said in a statement.

ASICS India and South Asia Managing Director Rajat Khurana said, "Our expansion plans will strategically cater to the demands of our consumer both from a performance and personalisation point of view." He added that South India is a key strategic market for ASICS and we will continue to bring latest in retail experiences for our consumers to help them select the best products for their individual needs.

Currently, ASICS India has over 55 stores across India, Sri Lanka and Bhutan. HRS hrs

