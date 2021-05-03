New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy is offering a 4 day work week to its employees for the month of May 2021, according to an internal e-mail sent to them.

These times can be extremely stressful both mentally and physically whether or not you are affected by COVID-19 directly/ indirectly, the e-mail by company's HR head Girish Menon said. A copy of the e-mail has been reviewed by PTI.

"As a mark of respect for the efforts and the month that May can be with the COVID-19 cases escalating, we want to offer a 4-day work week to all of you. Please decide the 4 days that each of you would work and utilize the extra day to take rest, take care of yourself, take care of your family and friends," Menon said.

Swiggy has also set up a pandemic support mechanism, and an emergency support team to assist employees during this crisis.

* Non-basmati rice consignment flagged off from Paradip cargo terminal to Vietnam

* A consignment of non-basmati rice has been officially flagged off on Monday from the Paradip International Cargo Terminal (PICT), Odisha to Vietnam, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

"This is the first time in the history of Paradip Port, non-basmati rice will be exported. Sarala foods group will ship 20 containers of rice on Tuesday followed by around 500 containers over the next three months from PICT to Vietnam," it said.

APEDA Chairman M Angamuthu said the rice exports through PICT would boost India's exports of non-basmati rice to south-east countries while boosting income of at least two lakh farmers from Odisha and adjoining states.

During the April – February (2020-21), the non-basmati rice exports were Rs 30,277 crore (USD 4 billion) against Rs 13,030 crore (USD 1.83 billion) same period previous year. It added that non-basmati rice exports to African and Asian countries are undertaken from various ports of India such as Kakinada, Vishakhapatnam, Chennai, Mundra and Krishnapatnam. HRS hrs

