New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Ride-hailing platform Uber on Friday said it has appointed Manasi Chadha as the head of customer experience for India and South Asia.

In her new role, Chadha will be responsible for ensuring Uber customers get the very best of service when interacting with Uber across the company's Mobility and Delivery business, a statement said. As a member of the India and South Asia leadership team, she will be focused on supporting Uber's growing presence in these strategic markets, it added.

"We are delighted to see Manasi take on this new role as Head of Customer Experience for India and South Asia. She has had an exceptional track record with Uber since 2018. She is obsessed with ensuring our customers get a seamless and delightful experience, and I know she will continue to improve the service they receive," Prabhjeet Singh, President at Uber India South Asia, said.

Chadha had joined Uber in September 2018 as the head of virtual support for India and South Asia.

* Hashnode raises USD 6.7 mn funding

* Hashnode, a blogging platform built for global software development community, on Thursday said it has raised USD 6.7 million (about Rs 49.8 crore) in funding round led by Salesforce Ventures, following a USD 2.1 million seed funding round in December 2020.

Salesforce Ventures is joined by fellow venture capital investors Sierra Ventures, Sequoia Capital India's Surge and Accel Partners, a statement said. Angel investors Naval Ravikant (co-founder, Angellist), Des Traynor (co-founder, Intercom), Guillermo Rauch (co-founder, Vercel), Salil Deshpande (general partner, Uncorrelated) and Ed Roman (managing director, HackVC) also participated, it added.

"The funding will be used to continue to grow the platform's user base, accelerating its mission of becoming the number one platform for software development, engineering and technology content – in turn, powering the creator economy for the rapidly expanding developer community," the statement said.

* Shadowfax Technologies appoints Flipkart former official Sumit Pilankar as vice-president of engineering & tech

* Logistics platform Shadowfax Technologies on Thursday said it has appointed former Flipkart executive, Sumit Pilarkar as the vice president (engineering and technology).

With over 17 years of experience in the technology industry, Pilarkar will take charge of spearheading the engineering and technology unit, a statement said. He will be reporting to Shadowfax Technologies co-founder and CTO Vaibhav Khandelwal, it added. Pilarkar's role will involve creating innovative tech-enabled solutions to power last mile delivery services. Pilarkar has worked with organisations like Flipkart, Holiday IQ, WordPoint Technologies and Kudos Infomedia.

"We are a growing and dynamic company. Our core has always been delivering value to our customers and helping them create enhanced experience for the end-customers. We are excited to welcome Sumit on-board and continue to ameliorate this journey towards excellence," Khandelwal said.

* Hiration raises Rs 21 cr funding from Prime Venture Partners, others

* Hiration, a platform that helps create high-impact resumes, on Thursday said it has raised Rs 21 crore (USD 3 million) from Prime Venture Partners, Venture Highway and Y Combinator.

The company will use the fresh capital to further develop its product, scale its operations in India and the US and hire across functions, a statement said. Founded in 2017 by Anish Raj Sikka and Aditya Sharma, Hiration has already served over 500,000 customers.

Hiration is currently operational in India and the US. Apart from directly helping professionals, the company also works with over 75 leading universities like IIT-Madras, Stanford University, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) and edtech companies like UpGrad, Times Learning, Pearson, Edureka and others.

"While people invest time and money learning the skills for their jobs, they aren't taught how to excel at the hiring process. This is a huge opportunity for Hiration to impact one billion professionals who change jobs every year," Anish Raj Sikka, CEO and co-founder of Hiration, said. HRS hrs

