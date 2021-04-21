* New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Flinto Learning Solutions, a Chennai-based educational start-up that focusses on activity-based learning for kids, on Wednesday said its Flintoclass@HOME offering has hit Rs 150 crore annual run rate.

The preschool-at-home model has hit Rs 150 crore annual run rate in just six months of its launch, according to a statement. It is currently available in India, Canada, the US, and the UAE.

Flinto Learning Solutions CEO Arunprasad Durairaj said, "While the pandemic was challenging for everyone, preschool children were hit the hardest. Their preschools were closed, they were no longer allowed to step outside, and had little to no understanding of what was happening around them." He added that today, the company has a network of one million parents from around the world who have access to our research-based early learning curriculum, lesson plans, pre-packaged materials and more.

Flintoclass has also tied up with a network of schools across India to provide priority admissions to Grade 1, for children graduating from the Flintoclass@HOME preschool programme, it said.

* Nutanix launches partner support centre in India

* Cloud software solutions provider Nutanix on Wednesday said it has set up a partner support centre (PSC) in Bengaluru.

The PSC will provide support to Nutanix partners across India, Australia and New Zealand, and will work in collaboration with the recently announced PSC in Kuala Lumpur to help ensure partner success across the entire APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) region, a statement said.

The India PSC will also help enable Nutanix channel partners to accelerate their adoption of an 'Everything-as-a-Service' (EaaS) model, leveraging the full portfolio of Nutanix products, it added.

"Customer needs are shifting, with demand for subscription-based models rising rapidly. To keep pace with these changes, the channel community needs to accelerate its move to an Everything as a Service model," Nutanix Senior Director (Channel-APJ) Jacob Pereira said. HRS hrs

