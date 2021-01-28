Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) The country's largest container port JNPT on Thursday said it received only one suggestion on the draft development control and promotion regulations for an upcoming special economic zone.

A five-member committee heard out the suggestion and the port will now step forward in the process for finalisation of the Draft Development Proposal for JNPT SEZ, an official statement said.

* Cargill, UN World Food Program, Centre for Responsible Business launch nutrition programme

* American multinational Cargill, UN World Food Program, and Centre for Responsible Business on Thursday announced the launch of a nutrition programme in Jaipur.

It will address nutritional challenges leading to stunting, wasting, underweight and anaemia among children and women, according to an official statement.

* Virgin Hyperloop hopes to get safety certification for technology by 2025

* Virgin Hyperloop on Thursday said it is hoping to get safety certification for the technology by 2025 and start commercial operations by 2030.

The company, which has planned two projects in the country to connect Pune and Mumbai, and also Bengaluru city with its airport, on Thursday launched a video depicting passenger experience on the futuristic mode of transportation. HRS hrs

