Latest News | Business Briefs 3 Titan Capital Leads USD 300,000 Investment Round in Credgenics

Mumbai, Jun 3 (PTI) Titan Capital, a fund backed by e-commerce firm Snapdeal's co-founders, has led a USD 300,000 investment round in the start-up Credgenics.

Credgenics pitches itself as a debt resolution platform that uses artificial intelligence and data science, and will utilise the funds for scaling operations to cover all the metro cities in India, an official statement said. *

* Park+ launches tech-enabled solution for malls to follow social-distancing norms

* Park+, which focuses on the shopping malls segment, on Wednesday said it has launched a technology-enabled solution that will help facilities abide by social-distancing norms once they reopen.

The solution will enable real-time tracking of customers, booking of 'shopping slots', temperature records and contactless parking, an official statement said. *

* Taj recognised as strongest brand from country across sectors by Brand Finance: IHCL

* Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Wednesday said its brand 'Taj' has been recognised as the strongest brand from the country across sectors by Brand Finance.

The company's managing director and chief executive Puneet Chhatwal said the brnad's service philosophy emanates from the warmth and caring Taj has stood for over a century. *

* Patients in metros, tier-I cities move to tele-consultations: Survey

* With the lockdown continuing, a majority of doctors (84 per cent) have reported that patients in metros and tier-I cities have moved to tele-consultations, according to a survey released on Wednesday.

Consultancy firm BCG did a survey of 200 doctors across specialities which helped arrive at the trend, as per an official statement.

