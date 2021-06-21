New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Udaan on Monday said it has formed a partnership with Captain Harvest brand to bring the latter's products onto its B2B e-commerce platform.

As part of this partnership, Captain Harvest range of quality and affordable bulk staples, including atta, maida, wheat, rice, pulses, besan etc will be available exclusively on the Udaan platform, a statement said.

The move is aimed at solving the problem of inconsistency in product quality, availability, affordability, and weight compliance that exist in the unorganised bulk staples sector and are faced by Kirana stores and the end-consumers, it added.

The partnership will provide Captain Harvest a pan-India reach leveraging Udaan's extensive supply chain network covering over 12,000 pin codes and more than 900 cities. It will also benefit from Udaan's vast retail distribution network and efficient inventory management practices.

**** Portl raises seed funding from Kalaari Capital

*Home fitness and wellness startup Portl on Monday said it has raised a seed round of funding from Kalaari Capital.

The proceeds from the seed funding - quantum of which was not disclosed - will be utilised to grow the team across hardware, engineering, and AI domains and expand the sales and marketing efforts for the Portl range of products in India, a statement said.

Portl is a fully integrated, multi-functional, smart fitness and health system. It has developed two products - Portl Mirror and the Portl Pro - built using the proprietary Portl Smart Mirror platform that provides a wide range of personalised workouts, nutrition, and mental wellness programmes.

**** FlexiLoans.com partners Retailio

*FlexiLoans.com on Monday said it has partnered with Retailio, a B2B healthcare marketplace, to provide working capital loans to the latter's over one lakh retailers and distributors across the country.

The partnership aims to fund over 15,000+ pharma retailers in the next 18 months, a statement said.

The collaboration will enable the pharmacies to cater to the increased demand for healthcare products and stock holding period by ensuring that funding for their working capital needs is taken care of digitally within 24- 48 hours of them applying for a loan, it added.

"The Indian pharmacy market is a USD 40 billion markets and operates in the remotest town in the country and often these units require timely and adequate funds for seasonal spikes, new product launches and business expansion. FlexiLoans.com has been expanding its ecosystem partnerships to provide the small business the best lending proposition via our Co-lending platform and our partnership with Retailio is an imminent one in this direction," Deepak Jain, co-founder of FlexiLoans, said.

Since its inception in 2016, Flexiloans.com has disbursed more than Rs 1000 crore to more than 30,000 customers across over 1,500 cities across India. By the end of this year, it aims to hit an annualised disbursal run-rate of over Rs 1,000 crore in a single year.

**** Hindustan Zinc's waste to wealth initiative wins Best Application & Uses of Renewable Energy award

* Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc on Monday said that its waste to wealth initiative has won CII's 'Best Application & Uses of Renewable Energy' award. "Hindustan Zinc's Rampura Agucha Mine has won the ‘Best Application & Uses of Renewable Energy (Large Project)' award at the 5th Edition of CII National Energy Efficiency Circle Competition 2021," the company said in a statement. Agucha mine's unique waste to wealth initiative, a solar power plant developed on a waste yard, won this award.

