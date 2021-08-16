New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) 3i Infotech Ltd on Monday said its Chief Financial Officer Mrinal Ghosh has tendered his resignation. "... Mrinal Ghosh, Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the company, has tendered his resignation dated August 16, 2021, and he will be relieved from the duties as a CFO effective September 14, 2021," a regulatory filing said. Ghosh is currently being assisted by the company's India Finance Controller Balaji Krishnaswamy, it added. "Balaji is a Chartered Accountant with 24 years of experience and he also has a Master's degree in Financial Management. This apart, one of the top global consulting & advisory firms is also enabling us to manage this transition," the filing said. The company said its Chief Performance Officer - Harish Shenoy - who manages Business Excellence and Global Risk & Compliance, has been appointed a Key Managerial Personnel of the company. He will oversee the Finance Function post-September 14, while the company waits for its new CFO to join, the filing said.

Also Read | NTA CU-CET 2021 Registration Begins Today, Candidates Can Apply Online at cucet.nta.nic.in.

**** *90% firms yet to meet digital-first goals; cybersecurity top priority: Report

Also Read | Founder of Functional Medicine Business Academy(TM), Dr. Christine Manukyan is Leading the Functional Medicine Revolution.

As much as 90 per cent of enterprises surveyed are yet to achieve their digital-first goals, with 49 per cent admitting that cybersecurity is the top most priority for their business, according to a report. The report unveiled by Tata Communications also revealed that 45 per cent of enterprises surveyed lost productivity during the crisis due to problems of connectivity. The survey was conducted among business leaders across 750 enterprises in 11 countries and classifies them into three distinct categories as per their digital maturity stage. "Tata Communications... today unveils `Leading in a Digital-First World; Enabling Success with the Right Mindset, Ecosystem and Trust' Report which finds 90 per cent of enterprises are yet to achieve their digital-first goals with 49 per cent admitting that cybersecurity is the topmost priority for their business," according to a statement by the company.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)