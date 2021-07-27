New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) BLS International Services Ltd on Tuesday posted a consolidated net profit of about Rs 20.3 crore for the June 2021 quarter.

It had reported a loss of about Rs 80 lakh in the year-ago period, BLS International Services Ltd said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue increased manifold to Rs 178.5 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 52.2 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, it added.

Established in 2005, BLS is a tech enabled specialty service provider for government and diplomatic missions worldwide. It has partnered with more than 46 governments globally to offer outsourced visa, passport, consular services, verification and attestation and e-visa services.

Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint MD of BLS, said the company has delivered robust financial results despite facing a highly challenging global scenario caused by the pandemic.

*

*

* Uniphore to acquire Jacada

* Uniphore on Tuesday said it will acquire Jacada, an Israel-based low-to-no-code platform for contact centre automation, for an undisclosed amount.

"Combined with Jacada's innovative low code/no code platform, Uniphore's industry-leading conversational automation platform will empower businesses to easily automate key interactions across self-service and agent-assisted customer engagements," a statement said.

The joint solution will deliver significant benefits to customers, including optimised and customisable AI models for different industry verticals, enhanced knowledge-base guidance for increased agent efficiency and accuracy, and end-to-end post interaction analytics and insights.

Currently, the market is heavily fragmented with point solutions across self-service, agent-assist, analytics, security, front-office, back office and RPA products. Subject to completing customary closing conditions, the Jacada team, its intellectual property, and products will become part of Uniphore.

*

*

* Amazon India, InCred partner to offer credit to e-commerce sellers

* Fintech lender InCred on Tuesday said it has partnered with e-commerce major Amazon India to offer collateral-free, working capital loans of up to Rs 50 lakhs to the sellers on Amazon.in platform.

The InCred-Amazon India partnership aims to address the financial constraints of the Indian e-tailers, and empower them by extending quick, easy, and low-interest working capital loans based on their revenues, with minimal documentation and flexible repayment options, a statement said.

This capital can be used by them for capacity expansion or immediate business liabilities, thereby adding to the operational flexibility of their business, it added.

Currently, merchant loans are available across 10 states — Maharashtra, New Delhi, Telangana, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Haryana. The partners aim to gradually take the partnership to the pan-India level by adding more states to the list.

*

*

* Lenskart clocking 50 pc y-o-y growth in Bengaluru, to expand footprint

* Omnichannel eyewear brand Lenskart on Tuesday said it is witnessing 50 per cent year-on-year growth in Bengaluru and plans to expand its presence in the city with the addition of 50 more stores in the near future.

The company, which has recently raised USD 220 million (about Rs 1,644.2 crore) in funding, has set up its 100th store in Bengaluru.

"The Bengaluru outlets have witnessed more than 50 per cent y-o-y growth from FY17 to FY20 and we plan to expand our reach by adding 50 more stores in the near future. With the constant adoption and incorporation of technology into our omnichannel strategy, we have catered to the vision care demand within the country as well as abroad,” Lenskart founder and CEO Peyush Bansal said in a statement.

He added that the company has provided about 2,000 job opportunities at the new stores, with an average of 5 headcounts per new store. "Additionally, we have witnessed 150 per cent growth in our backend team providing newer opportunities across finance, legal amongst others," he said. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)