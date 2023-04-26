New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Industry alliance India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) is organising the five-day 6th edition of India Energy Storage Week (IESW), which will begin next Monday.

The IESW 2023 will be a global event with participation from more than 25 countries, including the UK, the US, UAE, Australia, China, Germany, Singapore, France, Italy, Sri Lanka during the year when India is hosting the G20 summit, an IESA statement said.

This conference and exhibition is scheduled from May 1-5 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

*** Incred Capital enters equity capital markets * Incred Capital is entering the equity capital markets business and has appointed Prateek Indwar as its managing director.

The company has also announced the appointment of Hitesh Mandot as the head of the corporate finance at the new entity.

Incred Capital is the institutional, wealth, and asset management arm of the Incred Group.

Indwar had earlier worked with SBI Caps, IDFC, ICICI, and Bank of America, while Mandot had led some of the largest fundraising and corporate restructuring transactions in his previous jobs, Venky Vishwanathan, Chief Executive Officer at Incred, said.

The Incred Group is led by founder Bhupinder Singh and is backed by prominent investors such as KKR, TRS, ADIA, Investcorp, Oaks, Moore Capital, Elevar Equity, Paragon Partners, Ranjan Pai, and Gaurav Dalmia, among others.

