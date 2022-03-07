Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance (ABSLI) and Bharat Co-operative Bank (Mumbai) Ltd Monday announced a bancassurance partnership.

This collaboration facilitates a common platform to reach out to the bank's five million-plus customers with relevant life insurance solutions, a release said.

This will further strengthen ABSLI's extensive distribution reach across the urban and semi-urban areas of Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat, it said.

*L&T launches integrated e-commerce platform

To help micro, small and medium enterprises in sourcing raw materials, L&T on Monday announced an integrated e-commerce platform for business-to-business industrial products and services.

In a statement, the EPC major said the Indian manufacturing ecosystem has been facing significant inefficiencies in the industrial supply chains, relying heavily on resources such as B2B directories. **** *Faasos becomes largest India-origin quick-service restaurant chain

Faasos on Monday claimed to have become the largest India-origin quick-service restaurant chain with over 500 outlets in 10 countries.

The company entered seven countries - including the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Philippines, and Bangladesh -- in 2021, as per an official statement.

