Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) Non-bank lender Incred Finance on Wednesday said the average ticket size of its personal loans segment is over Rs 2 lakh, and the portfolio will continue to grow safely in future.

Prithvi Chandrasekhar, chief executive officer for the company's consumer finance, said the small ticket personal loans segment will shrink as the risk gets corrected and then rebound.

*** Uniqus Consultech acquires Goodera's ESG business * Uniqus Consultech on Wednesday announced that it has acquired the ESG business of Goodera for an undisclosed sum.

The deal will help to improve ESG (environment, social, governance) data management by corporates, a statement said.

*** SMBC appoints Sandeep Chopra as head of corporate coverage in India * Japanese lender SMBC on Wednesday announced the appointment of Sandeep Chopra as the head of its corporate coverage in the country.

Chopra, who will be based in Mumbai, has previously worked with DBS Bank India and The Royal Bank of Scotland, according to a statement.

*** Lord's Mark Industries plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore via IPO * Diversified Lord's Mark Industries on Wednesday said it plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore from an initial public offering in 2024.

The company, which has interests in electric vehicles, genome testing, vitamin industry and healthcare businesses, will be using the proceeds to develop medtech products, manufacture diagnostic solutions and expansion of its pathology labs.

