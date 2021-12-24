New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) BOB Financial Solutions (BFSL) and the Indian Navy have launched a co-branded RuPay credit card for the defence personnel.

BFSL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda, said the card will have contactless features and the navy personnel up to the age of 64 years can avail the benefits of this card.

The base variant of the card will be offered as a Life Time Free (LTF) credit card, the other two variants will be offered with a joining and annual fees, with easily achievable spend-based fee reversal/waiver, BSFL said.

As an introductory offer, the joining fee will be waived off for applications in the first three months from the launch. The top variant will offer unlimited complimentary domestic airport lounge access and reduced markup on international spends.

EVTRIC Motors showcases high speed 2-wheelers at EV India Expo 2021

Electric vehicle firm EVTRIC Motors has showcased its three high-speed e-two-wheelers at the EV India Expo 2021, the company said on Friday.

The event took place at Greater Noida's India Expo Centre. Of the three vehicles, Rise, the first motorcycle by the brand, has a 3-kWh Lithium-ion, detachable battery. It comes with a top speed of 100 kmph and can run 120 km in a single charge, it said.

The high speed scooters Mighty and Ride Pro, offer a top speed of 70 kmph and 75 kmph, respectively, it said, adding the offered range of the scooters stand at 90 km in a single charge.

EVTRIC Motors is the vehicle arm of Pune-based automation firm PAPL.

