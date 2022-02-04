Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) On the world cancer day on February 4, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital has partnered with cancer care startup Karkinos Healthcare to promote early detection of cancer in the city among the under-privileged communities.

Karkinos Healthcare was co-founded by ex-Tata Trusts CEO R Venkataramanan.

The community outreach programme aims to screen 2 lakh people cost-free for cancer across the megapolis, along with a managed cancer care delivery system, Karkinos said in a statement.

The initiative comprises screening people for different types of cancers such as oral, breast, cervix, colorectal, prostate and lung cancers. The target demographic will be those between the ages of 30 and 65 years.

The statement said the partners are hopeful of expanding services across the country.

*** *UFO Moviez narrows losses as revenue doubles

UFO Moviez, among the largest in-cinema advertising platforms in the country, has narrowed its net losses to Rs 13 crore for the December quarter as the cinemas were opened during the period.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 28.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue for the December quarter stood at Rs 52.1 crore, up from Rs 27.4 crore a year ago following steady uptick from November 2021 led by release of Bollywood movies.

Advertising revenue, however, as anticipated continued to remain subdued and is expected to grow only gradually, the company said.

*** *Gaming platform OneTo11 gets $2.5 mn funding

The blockchain gaming ecosystem OneTo11 has raised USD 2.5 million (about Rs 18.6 crore) in private and seed funding round from global blockchain investors.

The startup will use the fund to enter new markets such as the Middle East, Europe and North America, and introduce new games and for team expansion.

The seed funding was backed by prominent institutional names including Oracles Investment Group, Maximus Capital, GDA Capital, Magnus Capital, NFT Technologies, Dutch Crypto Investors, International Blockchain Consulting, among others.

Founded in 2020, OneTo11 claims to be the world's first blockchain-based gaming ecosystem.

*** *LTI ranked 22nd most valuable IT firm among top 25 cos

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) has said brand valuation and strategy consultancy Brand Finance has ranked it on the 22nd spot among the top 25 most valuable IT services brands in 2022 at valuation of USD 1.1 billion.

Sanjay Jalona, CEO & MD, attributed the ranking as a result of the relentless focus on customer satisfaction and the resultant exponential growth in the brand value.

