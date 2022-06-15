Mumbai, Jun 15 (PTI) Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals on Wednesday announced its entry into the Rs 2,200 crore built-in kitchen appliances market.

The company is targeting to garner a market share of at least 10 per cent in the next three years, and will be launching its products in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Pune, as per an official statement. **** Standard Chartered to facilitate eye care for 40 lakh people in India *

Foreign lender Standard Chartered on Wednesday said it will facilitate eye care for 40 lakh people in the country as part of its social sector commitments.

Under the project 'Envision', it has tied up with Seva Foundation to create 65 new vision centres in nine states by December 2024, as per a statement.

****

Schneider Electric launches hackathon for startups *

Schneider Electric on Wednesday announced launching of a hackathon for startups.

The hackathon, which will be powered by K-Tech Innovation Hub, IKP, will focus on finding solutions specific to the global supply chain challenges, Schneider Electric said in a statement.

"Selected startups will get a chance to work with Schneider Electric along with receiving professional mentorship and the opportunity to network and scale themselves up," it said.

