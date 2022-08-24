Mumbai, Aug 24 (PTI) Skincare startup Deconstruct Skincare on Wednesday said it has raised USD 2 million (about Rs 15.9 crore) in a funding round led by Kalaari Capital.

The money will be used for research and product development, innovation and expansion, hiring and marketing initiatives, as per a statement.

*** HDFC Bank ties up with Tata Neu to launch credit card * Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Wednesday announced a tie up with Tata Neu to launch a co-branded credit card.

The card will be available in two variants and will offer a host of benefits to customers, a statement said. *** CredAble appoints Satyam Agarwal as MD - International business * Fintech CredAble on Wednesday announced the appointment of Satyam Agrawal as its Managing Director (MD) for international business.

Prior to joining the working capital-focused CredAble, Agarwal was associated with GlobalLinker and has worked with HSBC and Standard Chartered earlier, according to a statement. *** Deepak Kumar Lalla takes charge as SBICAP Securities MD, chief executive * Domestic brokerage SBICAP Securities on Wednesday said SBI Group veteran Deepak Kumar Lalla has taken charge as its Managing Director (MD) and chief executive.

Lalla had earlier served as the head of the wealth management business for SBI, a statement said.

