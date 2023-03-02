Mumbai, Mar 2 (PTI) EV Cab service provider Evera said on Thursday it has closed USD 7-million pre-series A funding round with investments in two tranches. The capital will be utilised in expanding the company's offering across the national capital and expand technological advancements.

Initially the funding was led by IEG Investment Banking Group of Germany and later Direct Capital- subsidiary of Devonshire Capital of Thailand - and Westova Global of Singapore came together in the closure of this round. The company however did not share the amount it received in each tranche.

Evera has raised USD 7 million in total funding till date, it said. ************** * Raptee appoints Jayapradeep V as Chief Business Officer

Premium EV motorcycle startup Raptee has appointed Jayapradeep V as its Chief Business Officer, the company said on Thursday. Jayapradeep's focus would be on establishing Raptee as a premium motorcycle brand across the two-wheeler category. Besides, he will also strategise and execute pan India and international network. He will also be providing strategic support to the overall organisational development, it said. He has previously worked with Royal Enfield for 15 years as Business Head for India and Saarc before joining the company, Raptee said.

*********************** * Tata Motors ink pact with SBI to offer financing for electric commercial vehicle Ace

Tata Motors has inked a pact with the State Bank of India to offer financing solutions to customers buying the electric version of its commercial vehicle Ace, the automaker said on Thursday.

The partnership will introduce easy loan structured schemes for purchase of the all-new Ace EV. Through this partnership Tata Motors will leverage SBI's strong network to make these solutions available to customers, it said.

"We are confident that the new financing scheme will help individuals and MSMEs in purchasing the state-of-the-art, eco-friendly electric mini-truck," said Pravin Raghavendra– Deputy Managing Director (Retail - Agri, SME & FI) at State Bank of India.

******************** * Hilton signs to new DoubleTree by Hilton Nagpur in 2026

Global hospitality group Hilton on Thursday announced that it has inked with Abhijit Realtors and Infrastructure to open 135-room DoubleTree by Hilton Nagpur in the Orange City, which is scheduled to open in early 2026.

"This is our first Hilton property in Nagpur, and we are excited to introduce the DoubleTree by Hilton brand to the third-largest city of Maharashtra. Hilton is deeply committed to meeting the diverse guest needs in a flourishing city such as Nagpur and further expanding our footprint in India," Hilton senior vice president and country head, India, Navjit Ahluwalia said in a statement.

Hilton's presence in India currently features 24 operating hotels. Besides, 17 additional hotels are in the pipeline, including properties in Nepal and Bangladesh.

