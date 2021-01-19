New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Walmart-owned Flipkart on Tuesday said it has achieved the distinction of becoming India's first e-commerce company to get a Business Continuity Management System (BCMS) certification.

It received the certification after meeting the stringent requirements set by British Standard Institute (BSI), an accredited business standards company, a statement said.

This certification serves as a testament to Flipkart's efforts towards ensuring the business continuity of its sites through effective programme management and mobilisation of its workforce for seamless operations, it added.

ISO 22301:2012, also known as 'Societal security — Business continuity management systems — Requirements' specifies requirements to plan, establish, implement, operate, monitor, review, maintain and continually improve a documented management system.

**** *The Label Life raises funding through Klub

Klub, a revenue-based financing firm in India, on Tuesday said it has facilitated an undisclosed amount of investment in lifestyle e-commerce brand, The Label Life.

The company will use the funds from Klub to scale up its operations, including marketing and partnerships, a statement said.

The brand, curated and styled by style editors - Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, and Bipasha Basu - specialises in trend-focused, elevated clothing, home decor, and accessories.

"We have ambitious plans to expand our product offerings this year, with beauty and skincare at the top of the list based on high demand from The Label Life's frequent customers," Preeta Sukhtankar, Founder and CEO of The Label life, said.

