Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) E-commerce major Flipkart on Thursday announced a tie-up with the Maharashtra government to help small businesses and artisans in the western state.

Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation (MSSIDC) and Maharashtra State Khadi & Village Industries Board (MSKVIB) signed a memorandum of understanding to get local artisans, weavers, craftsmen and small and medium businesses on the platform, as per an official statement.

* * * * * * * * * India Quotient to raise USD 80 mn for Indian startups

* Early-stage venture capital fund India Quotient on Thursday said it is looking to raise a new fund of USD 80 million from global and domestic investors for investing in Indian startups.

The fund will be looking to deploy the money in up to 40 startups in the ed-tech, fintech, and SAAS (software as a service) sectors, an official statement said.

* * * * * * * * * Vernacular.ai employee base up by four-times

* Voice artificial intelligence startup Vernacular.ai on Thursday said it has increased its employee base by four times, without sharing the number of people it has hired.

It has also appointed key personnel in leadership roles to be in charge of revenue and product management to drive the business even as it expands into new geographies like the US and South East Asia, an official statement said.

* * * * * * * * * First consignment of rice from Kakinada deep water port from Feb 12: APEDA

* Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) on Thursday announced the first consignment of rice (to ship) from Kakinada deep water port from February 12.

The use of this port will help in boosting rice exports from the country, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)