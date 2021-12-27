Mumbai, Dec 27 (PTI) Private life insurer HDFC Life on Monday announced a bancassurance tie-up with South Indian Bank.

This bancassurance arrangement will enable customers of the South Indian Bank to avail the insurer's wide range of life insurance products, which include solutions for protection, savings and investment, retirement and critical illness, a release said.

Also Read | Oppo A11s With Triple Rear Cameras Launched, Check Prices & Other Details Here.

Also Read | Flipkart Smartphone Year End Sale: Apple iPhone 12 Mini Now Available at Rs 41,199; Check More Offers Here.

*** *Group Landmark partners BYD for sales of electric passenger vehicles

Luxury and premium automotive retail player Group Landmark on Monday said it has partnered with BYD for sales of the latter's electric passenger vehicles in Delhi-NCR and Greater Mumbai.

As part of the partnership, the group which currently has 113 outlets pan India for OEMs such as Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen and Renault, will focus on commercial sales of BYD's flagship product E6 electric MPV, the group said in a statement.

The five-seater MPV (Multi Purpose Vehicle) E6 was launched in November at a price of Rs 29.15 lakh. It has a 71.7kWh lithium iron phosphate battery that provides 95hp and has a top speed of 130 km/hr with a city range of 520km on a single charge.

*** *The Gourmet Jar raises $ 1,50,000 The Gourmet Jar on Monday said it has raised USD 1,50,000 (about Rs 1.12 crore) in a funding round led by DevX Venture Fund.

The round also saw participation from the existing investors. The Gourmet Jar provides a range of spreads, dips, preserves, sauces and pestos.

"The funding from DVF comes at an exciting time as we are bullish on developing our online channels, introducing new products, strengthening our logistics and building even stronger customer networks.

"... The funding will help to increase our customer base, expand production and synergise logistics along with growing our technology stack," The Gourmet Jar founder Apeksha Jain said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)