New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) ICICI Securities on Wednesday announced the launch of the ICICIdirect Markets app, which promises to provide a superior stock trading experience to investors.

ICICI Securities operates ICICIdirect, a digital platform for investments, protection, and loan products.

ICICIdirect Markets comes with analytical tools like advanced charting, open interest graphs on option chains, integrated research, and live profit & loss monitoring.

Investors can buy or sell stocks by simply swiping, ICICI Securities said in a statement.

The app comes integrated with biometric-based login for enhanced security and allows for personalisation by allowing customers to create their own watchlist with stocks, indexes, F&O contracts.

*The commerce ministry's India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) on Wednesday said it is providing a 50 per cent rental discount to startups in the forthcoming three-day India International Security Expo (IISE), beginning from October 7 at Pragati Maidan.

These startups should be notified by the ministry, an official statement said.

"The event also showcases the new initiatives of the industry to promote manufacturing of the security equipment and gadgets under the 'Make in India' campaign," it added.

It will focus on a new range of gadgets and systems in the field of surveillance, explosive detection and disposal, firefighting, access control, radio communications, training equipment, and home and automotive security sectors.

Over 100 leading companies are displaying a wide range of products on Homeland Security, Fire Safety, Traffic Management, Industrial Safety, Disaster Management, and Information Security.

* Spices Board in association with the Embassy of India, Bangkok have organised an international buyer-seller meet, where 240 exporters from India and 60 plus importers from Thailand have participated, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The board, it said, is in the process of launching a unique virtual platform for export facilitation and promotion.

"This platform would provide the exporters with updated trade and market information in addition to the facilities for setting up their virtual office in the portal. The portal will also have the facilities to conduct virtual trade fairs and meets, seminars, workshops, training programmes, etc. for the Indian spice industry," it said.

*The textiles ministry on Wednesday said that as many as 1,565 artisans have benefitted by training in 63 Samarth Training Centres.

In order to meet the skill gap in the industry, the ministry is implementing the Samarth Scheme for capacity building in the sector.

The objective of the scheme is to provide demand-driven, placement-oriented skilling programmes to supplement the efforts of the industry in creating employment in textile and related sectors, covering the entire value chain of textiles, excluding Spinning and Weaving in the organised sector.

It has adopted 65 clusters for the overall development of artisans.

