Mumbai, Jul 11 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the signing of its first hotel in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, under the Ginger brand.

The 100-key hotel is a new project in partnership with the Jeswani Group, IHCL said in a statement.

"IHCL has witnessed a rapid expansion in Tier 1 and 2 cities. Well known for its tourism potential and an established commercial hub, Kolhapur is one of the leading cities in Maharashtra. We are delighted to partner with Jeswani Group for this Ginger hotel," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development Suma Venkatesh said.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 31 hotels in Maharashtra, including 11 under development.

*** Schaeffler India appoints Hardevi Vazirani as Director of Finance, CFO * Auto components maker Schaeffler India Ltd on Tuesday announced appointment of Hardevi Vazirani as Director of Finance and Chief Financial Officer with effect from February 13, 2024.

Vazirani will succeed Satish Patel, who will retire from the company on February 12, 2024, after a career spanning three decades, Schaeffler India said in a statement.

In her most recent role as the Vice President of Strategy - Asia Pacific, she was based in Singapore. She had joined the company in 1992 and has held various leadership roles in Schaeffler across Asia Pacific and India.

She will report to Schaeffler India CEO and Managing Director Harsha Kadam in her new role. Vazirani is a certified accounting specialist from Accovalist Institute Germany and completed several management programmes from management schools of repute like INSEAD, Dukes and IIM Bangalore, the statement said.

