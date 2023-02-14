New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) IND Renewable Energy Limited has narrowed its net loss to Rs 0.85 lakh in the December 2022 quarter.

The company had clocked a net loss of Rs 1.98 lakh in the October-December period of fiscal 2021-22, IND Renewable Energy said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Its total expenses also trimmed to Rs 0.85 lakh from Rs 1.98 lakh a year ago.

*** HPX executes 1st e-reverse auction between Indian Railways, Jindal Power * Hindustan Power Exchange Ltd (HPX) on Tuesday said it has executed first e-reverse auction (e-RA) between buyer Indian Railways and Jindal Power the supplier.

"The long duration contract for Indian Railways on February 12. The exchange simultaneously logged its highest single day volume of 36.18MUs," HPX said in a statement.

Due to the efficient price discovery and ease of conducting auctions, the single side e-RA has become a preferred choice for buyers across the country. With innovative contract designing and payment security, the success ratio of these auctions has improved and led to increase in participation from power generating companies, it said.

