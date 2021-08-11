New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) JSW Paints, part of the USD 13 billion JSW Group, has entered the Punjab market as part of its pan India expansion.

Launched in 2019, JSW Paints has so far established a strong presence in the South & West markets and is now scaling up its operations in the North, Central & East regions to become a pan-India player. I

The company aims to establish a strong presence across all local markets in Punjab by March 2022.

********************************** SBI Mutual Fund launches ‘SBI Balanced Advantage Fund'

*Largest asset management company SBI Mutual Fund on Wednesday launched the 'SBI Balanced Advantage Fund' that seeks to generate long-term capital appreciation by aiming to capture the potential upside and limit the downside in volatile equity markets.

It is the only scheme in its category to have a systematic withdrawal facility, and AMC's managing director and chief executive Vinay Tonse said it is targeting to garner the largest amount ever through the new fund offer, which opens on Thursday.

********************************** IndusInd Bank-supported para-athletes to represent India for upcoming Paralympic Games

*Private sector lender Induslnd Bank on Wednesday said 21 para-athletes supported by it constituting 40 per cent of the overall contingent will represent India at the 2020 summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo starting on August 24.

The bank supports 43 para-athletes under a special programme in collaboration with Gosports Foundation, as per an official statement.

