Mumbai, Sep 8 (PTI) Insurance broking company Mahindra Insurance Brokers (MIBL) has launched a digital platform to provide end-to-end insurance solutions to customers.

The platform paybima.com, will support customers across their insurance journey, right from providing guidance on choosing the right policy, from a range of options, to assistance in claim management, a release said.

“PayBima, with its advanced analytics and personalised customer journeys, supplemented with our proven expertise in claims servicing for over 16 years, will provide a visibly differentiated experience and service.

“We will continue to reinvent our offerings and leverage technology to cater to the evolving needs of our customers.” ?Mahindra Insurance Brokers' managing director Jaideep Devare said.

* * * * Digit Insurance launches WhatsApp service

* Digit Insurance, a general insurance company, has launched WhatsApp service for its customers. It will deliver services ranging from tracking claim status, getting policy details, one-click policy renewals, and getting the list of network garages, a release said. Customers just need to send a message from their registered WhatsApp number to Digit's self-serve number 70260 61234. They will be able to check all details through WhatsApp.

