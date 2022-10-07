New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday said it has launched compact sports utility vehicle XUV300 with an all-new 1.2 litre petrol engine, price starting at Rs 10.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

With the introduction of the new trim, the XUV300 will be available with three powertrains - the existing diesel and petrol Turbo Series and the new TurboSport Series.

Also Read | DPSUs Indigenize 72 Items Before Their Original Timelines; Check Details Here.

The XUV300 TGDi has been engineered to offer an edge in performance, safety, comfort and style for customers looking for an adrenaline-packed SUV," Mahindra & Mahindra President - Automotive Technology and Product Development R Velusamy said in a statement.

Also Read | Google Pixel Tablet With Tensor G2 Chipset To Arrive in 2023.

*** Tata Motors to commence bookings of Tiago.ev from Oct 10 * Tata Motors on Friday said it will commence bookings of Tiago.ev from October 10.

The auto major has launched the model at an introductory price, starting at Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom), for the first 10,000 customers, of which 2,000 will be reserved for the current owners of Nexon EV and Tigor EV.

*** Onsurity ropes in Anil Kumble as strategic advisor * Subscription based employee health benefits platform Onsurity has onboarded former spinner Anil Kumble as strategic advisor to work as an evangelist.

Kumble will promote health and wellness for SMEs and gig workers in sports, environment, forest, technology and allied sectors.

Onsurity is a tech-led health benefit platform aimed at providing affordable and accessible health and wellness programmes to employees.

It has over 3 lakh members and over 2,500 companies and partners, including VISA, BSE, Jupiter Money, Terrapay, Infra.Market, Ferra Engineering, Clevertap.

The company, founded by Yogesh Agarwal and Kulin Shah in 2020, is backed by Quona Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Whiteboard Capital, and other leading healthcare and technology investors and advisors.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)