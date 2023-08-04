New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said its smart finance online platform has reached 10 lakh car loans disbursal worth over Rs 64,000 crore to customers in three years.

Since its inception in 2020, Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance (MSSF) online platform has achieved a landmark milestone of facilitating 10 lakh car loans through its 23 finance partners, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement.

MSSF has enabled loans worth over Rs 64,000 crore to customers across the NEXA and Arena retail channels, it added.

"In the last three years, this online platform has redefined the modern car-buying experience and currently about 35 per cent of Maruti Suzuki customers avail car loans through Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance portal, across Arena and NEXA channels," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Shashank Srivastava said.

*** Govt allows wheat flour export with millets under conditions * The government has allowed the export of wheat flour with millets under advanced authorisation with certain conditions.

In March, the government had permitted the export of multi-grain or fortified wheat flour (atta) under advance authorisation.

As per the conditions, the export items will contain a minimum of 65 per cent wheat flour and a minimum of 15 per cent millets in addition to other ingredients.

"Import entitlement of wheat under the advance authorisation for such export items...will be calculated in proportion to the percentage content of whole wheat flour in the export item, i.e. for export of every one kg of whole wheat flour, import of 1.07 kg of wheat will be allowed," the directorate general of foreign trade said in a public notice.

It added that the millets and other ingredients being added to the export items will be domestically sourced.

*** Innovatus Entertainment Networks listed on BSE SME Platform * Leading bourse BSE's small and medium enterprises (SMEs) platform on Friday announced the listing of Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd, taking the tally of such listed companies on the exchange to 448.

Mumbai-registered Innovatus Entertainment Networks became the 448th company to get listed on the BSE SME Platform on August 4, after successfully completing its public issue on July 27, BSE said in a release.

The firm offers all the direct marketing solutions such as management, CRM, B2B and B2C, activations, and exhibitions.

