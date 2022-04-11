New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Mirae Asset, a global leader in the financial services industry, on Monday launched 'm.Stock', a platform for investment in the capital markets across the world.

This new product combines seamless access to all trading and investment products under one roof paired with a 'zero brokerage' and 'no-commission' model. The product that not only caters to the need of seasoned traders but also new-age investors making it a one-stop-shop for the investor community, Mirae Asset said in a statement.

With m.Stock, Mirae Asset consolidates its position as a world-class financial sales and trading services firm as well as the curator of exceptionally intuitive technology.

*** Erisha Agritech partners with ARAI to design, develop advanced powertrain systems, EV components * Erisha Agritech Pvt Ltd on Monday said it has entered into an agreement with the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) for design and development of advanced powertrain systems and components for electric vehicles, and hydrogen fuel cells.

The company, which is into manufacturing of agri-equipment and machinery such as tractors, combine harvesters and other implements, said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ARAI for the partnership.

Erisha Agritech Director Operations Sudhir Rana said the MoU with ARAI is a major step for the company as it would immensely benefit the design and development projects it undertakes.

"The concept of design and the development of advanced powertrain systems and components for EVs, and also hydrogen fuel cells (that) we would work on, would actually be propelled to a whole new level with the agreement. Erisha Agritech is happy to have the support of ARAI in our upcoming endeavors," he said in a statement.

