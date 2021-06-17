New Delhi, June 17 (PTI) Direct-to-consumer beauty and personal care brand MyGlamm on Thursday said it has roped in Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor as its brand ambassador and investing partner.

MyGlamm, however, did not disclose the quantum of investment and other details. In a statement, the company said that Shraddha Kapoor has been appointed as a brand ambassador, and has also invested in MyGlamm.

In March 2021, MyGlamm had raised Rs 175 crore in a funding round led by Ascent Capital, Amazon, and Wipro Consumer.

Founded in 2017 by Darpan Sanghvi and co-founded by Priyanka Gill, MyGlamm offers a range of products across makeup, skincare, and personal care.

****************

5paisa Capital hires Fitkariwala as chief business officer, head of products.

* Discount brokerage 5paisa Capital on Thursday said it has hired Ankit Fitkariwala as chief business officer and head of products.

Fitkariwala main focus will be to further fortify the company's digital presence and enhance overall process of customer acquisition, 5paisa Capital said in a statement.

Prior to joining 5paisa, Fitkariwala worked with Paytm Money as the head of investment products. At Paytm, he was instrumental in building digital platform for investment products.

Fitkariwala, who has over 10 years of experience in the financial services sector, has earlier worked with Jefferies, DBS Bank, Cisco Systems and Smartwiz (which he also co-founded).

**************** MSME ministry extends validity of UAM/EM-II till Dec

* The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises on Thursday said the validity of Entrepreneurs Memorandum (EM) Part-II/Udyog Aadhaar Memorandum (UAM) is extended from March 31 this year to December 31.

"This would facilitate the holders of EM Part-II and UAMs to avail benefits of the provisions under various existing schemes and incentives including priority sector lending benefits of MSME," it said.

Considering the hardships faced by MSMEs during the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the extension has been carried out.

The ministry added that It is expected that existing holders of these memoranda would be able to migrate to the new system of Udyam Registration, which was launched on July 1, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)