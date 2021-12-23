New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Japanese food-tech venture Next Meats on Thursday said it has partnered with Vegan Meat India Pvt Ltd to launch meat-free alternatives with plans to open physical stores in India in the next fiscal.

The company plans to introduce plant-based cakes, vegan cheese, tuna, egg and soya milk in India and will have online retail presence in five cities -- Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai.

"Our products are high in protein, low in saturated fats with no added flavours and cholesterol. These items are just apt for people suffering from diabetes and blood pressure. We are excited to cater our Indian consumers," Next Meats Founder Ryo Shirai said in a statement.

Next Meats currently has a presence in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam and Singapore.

*** *Lending platform mPokket to hire over 1,500 employees in 2022

mPokket, an instant loan app providing credit to college students and young working professionals, on Thursday announced that it will hire over 1,500 employees next year.

Over 80 per cent of the new recruits would be for operations, with the remaining in corporate functions and will be largely divided into Tech, Product, Data Analytics, HR, Finance and Marketing, the company said in a statement.

“The company is on the lookout for bright minds with similar values and passions to make decisions that will further the company's mission. Hiring people who can lead and drive the organisation forward has always been our top priority. The new hiring would bring in a tighter focus on our principle of being customer oriented," mPokket head HR Sukhpreet Singh added.

*** *Dhurina raises USD 1.2 mn led by RVCF, others

Ed-tech startup Dhurina on Thursday said it has raised USD 1.2 million (about Rs 9 crore) led by RVCF and LetsVenture, RBD Publication, India Accelerator and others.

The company will utilise the freshly infused funds for technological enhancements, aggressive business growth, expansion in the company size and to improve the product's functionality for students, Dhurina said in a statement.

"The recently concluded round of funding will allow us to leverage the opportunity to expand to other big states of the country and deliver quality education to students at nominal prices.

"Apart from expanding the company's market at pan-India level, we also plan to invest the funds in employee's growth, scaling platform infrastructure and enhancing the product's features," Dhurina co-founder and COO Sachin Sardana added.

*** *Spinny ramps up hiring; to add over 1,000 employees by end of 2022

Full-stack used car retailing platform Spinny on Thursday said it is planning to hire over 1,000 people by end of 2022 to increase their workforce by 5,000 as it expands deeper into the Indian market.

The hiring will be for north (61 per cent), south (20 per cent) and west (19 per cent) mostly across tech, product, marketing and operations roles across all levels, the company said in a statement.

