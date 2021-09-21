New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Consumer electronics brand Noise on Tuesday said it has roped in actor Taapsee Pannu as the brand ambassador for the smart wearable category.

The persona of association with nationally acclaimed actors blends with Noise's core belief in listening to the noise within and belief in oneself, a statement said.

Also Read | R-Value For COVID-19 In India Drops Below 1 In Mid-September.

Pannu will be a part of Noise's campaigns in which she will be seen promoting Noise's plethora of smartwatches including its upcoming launch - ColorFit Brio, it added.

"We are excited to welcome Taapsee Pannu on board in our journey to offer fitness gadgets to the Noisemakers. Our products are carefully designed keeping in mind the requirements of fitness and lifestyle enthusiasts...Taapsee resonates with the core of our brand's vision," Gaurav Khatri, co-founder of Noise, said.

Also Read | OnePlus 9 RT To Be Launched Soon; OnePlus 9T & 9T Pro Reportedly Not Coming This Year.

**** Mswipe's lending business appoints Tanya Chadha as COO

*Mcapital, the lending business of Mswipe, on Tuesday announced the elevation of Tanya Chadha as the Chief Operating Officer (COO).

She was formerly the Vice President – Lending Product and Business Processes at Mcapital.

With over 16 years of experience in financial services and credit, Chadha will oversee building a loan book of Rs 100 crore by March 2022, a statement said.

Mswipe will target the highly underserved SME (Small and medium-sized enterprises) segment with access to formal credit through Mcapital, it added.

Chadha's appointment comes at a time when Mswipe is gearing for an NBFC license. Mswipe is one the largest independent POS acquirers in the country with 6.75 lakh POS and 11 lakh QR merchants.

Joining the leadership team, Chadha will focus on accelerating efforts towards technology innovation and drive new product strategy and growth of the company, the statement said.

**** HCL Tech inks multi-year application services transformation partnership with Lendico

*IT services firm HCL Technologies on Tuesday said it has entered a multi-year application services transformation partnership with Lendico, a brand of ING Germany.

HCL Technologies will also establish a tech lab in Berlin that will combine fintech mindset, agile culture and customer focus with engineering expertise, global delivery capabilities, and deep domain knowledge of financial services and risk management, a statement said.

Lendico will be the first to leverage the lab to bring innovative approaches for processes, such as credit decisioning, loans collections, and KYC.

The lab will also enable transformational technology architectures, such as API gateways and microservices. Lendico will be able to scale by rapidly onboarding new partners and bringing new services to market faster, thus enhancing customer experience, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)