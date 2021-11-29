Mumbai, Nov 29 (PTI) Online bus ticketing platform redBus on Monday announced foray into rail ticketing with the launch of redRail, a rail ticket booking service in collaboration with IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) as their authorised partner.

All of IRCTC's scheduled train services, which includes about 9 million daily seats, will now be available for booking on the redBus app, redBus said in a statement.

Also Read | Realme 9 Series India Launch Postponed Due to Ongoing Chip Shortage.

“We are delighted to partner with IRCTC to offer close to 10 million daily travellers of trains, a convenient, fast and safe mode of online train ticket booking on the go. We are committed to offering the same experience to train travellers through redRail- our train ticketing interface on redBus. Along with IRCTC, we look forward to being the nation's most sought-after train ticketing platform,” redBus Chief Executive Officer Prakash Sangam added.

Also Read | Oppo Reno7 & Reno7 Pro Prices in India Reportedly Leaked Online.

*************************** Rossari Biotech appoints Ketan Sablok as Group Chief Financial Officer

*Speciality chemicals manufacturer Rossari Biotech on Monday announced the appointment of Ketan Sablok as the Group Chief Financial Officer.

A senior finance and business leader with over 25 years of experience, Sablok will be responsible for leading the finance organisation, working on key financial strategies, accounting, treasury, financial planning and analysis, tax and IT, the company said in a statement.

Sablok will be based out of Mumbai and report to Sunil Chari, Managing Director and co-founder of Rossari Biotech.

“We are focusing on expanding our capabilities through our recently acquired companies and trying to capitalise on organic and inorganic growth opportunities. We are confident that Sablok's experience in leading the finances of publicly traded companies and treasury will help us transition to the next chapter of development and expansion.,” Chari added. PTI SM

*************************** SBI, Capri Global Capital tie-up for co-lending to MSMEs * State Bank of India (SBI) has entered into a co-lending arrangement with Capri Global Capital (CGCL) to offer strategic and customised financing solutions to medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs). "We believe this collaboration will provide the nimble footedness of NBFC and quality credit to the right set of the population which will further deepen lending to MSMEs through the last mile connect,” SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara said in a release. The RBI had issued guidelines on the co-lending scheme for banks and NBFCs for priority sector lending to improve the flow of credit to unserved and underserved sectors of the economy and to make funds available to borrowers at an affordable cost.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)